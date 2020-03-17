Laura Ashley blames coronavirus as it heads for management.
Struggling type and residential store Laura Ashley is to nominate directors after being hit by means of the have an effect on of the coronavirus outbreak.
The company mentioned the outbreak “has had an immediate and significant impact on trading”.
It have been in talks with its lenders about getting access to enough cash to permit it to proceed buying and selling.
But according to cashflow forecasts and persevered virus uncertainty, it mentioned it would now not get the ones finances in time.