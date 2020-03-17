Joe Biden’s Brand of Patriotism Is Just What We Need

Liberals have now not all the time achieved smartly with patriotism, or a minimum of the sort of flag-waving jingoism that passes for patriotism at the American appropriate. While liberals might love their nation up to right-wingers, they see it as a piece in development, moderately than a monument set in stone. For this, they have got regularly been impugned. But, actually, their ambition is a consummately patriotic one, rooted within the Constitution, to make our country “a more perfect union,” a function that seeks to conquer the issues in our historical past moderately than forget about them.

Patriotism is love for, or devotion to, one’s nation. It is distinct from nationalism, which exalts one’s country and tradition above others. One could be a patriot with out being a nationalist. The present presidential marketing campaign provides 3 distinct approaches to patriotism via the 3 males recently working for the White House.