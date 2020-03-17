Jealous boyfriend ‘battered his lover, 20, to death with a brick after she mocked him for being a flop in bed’





A “JEALOUS” boyfriend battered his lover, 20, to death with a brick after she mocked him for being a flop in mattress, it’s claimed.

The sufferer, named handiest as Kristina, died from a bleed at the mind after the savage assault in the village of Novonikolaevka, southern Ukraine.

The 20-year-old’s frame used to be discovered in a pool of her personal blood close to a native evening membership on March 10.

The membership’s supervisor Tatiana Slobodtseva stated to native media: “The body was found by children on their way to school. The whole village is shocked.”

Kristina used to be ultimate noticed with her 24-year-old lover Yury the night time prior to being found out lifeless, in accordance to native stories.

He used to be arrested after the stays of her cell phone have been discovered in his area, police stated.

After being cornered with the proof, Yury confessed in complete to murdering Kristina, detectives stated.

He allegedly informed the Odesa Region Police Department: “I hit her with a brick at the head. The brick cracked in part.

“She fell onto the ground and started bleeding from her mouth. I realised she was dead and fled.”

‘SHE MOCKED HIM’

The guy defined he attacked Kristina “after she mocked him for his failure to satisfy her in bed”, investigators stated.

Oleg Bekh, the top of native police, commented: “The suspect met the sufferer at a native evening membership and led her outdoor to have a communicate.

“They began arguing and he hit her at the proper a part of her head inflicting her to fall from stairs.

“The sufferer died from mind haemorrhage led to through the blow.

“After realising she used to be lifeless, the person took her cell phone and fled the scene.

“The remains of the device were found in his stove after he tried to burn it down.”

Cops say Yury attempted to wreck Kristina’s telephone to conceal the calls he made in a while prior to her homicide.

Police introduced a legal case for homicide towards the sweetheart, who used to be taken into custody.

Yury labored as a handyman at native faculty.

The faculty main Svetlana Agatiy stated: “He was a good worker. Responsible and disciplined.”

The suspect faces up to 15 years in jail if discovered responsible.

The investigation continues.

