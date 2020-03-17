Italians in coronavirus hell warn Brits ‘the worst case scenario WILL happen’ in chilling recordings





ITALIANS have issued a chilling caution to Brits over coronavirus insisting the “worst case scenario” will occur.

In a annoying video message, folks quarantined in Italy had been requested to mention what they’d inform themselves 10 days in the past.

This comes as COVID-19 has beaten the rustic with 2,000 deaths and just about 30,000 circumstances.

And with Italy now the epicentre of the disaster, Italians are caution different nations to take the virus extra critically.

One girl stated: “The worst case scenario? That’s exactly what will happen.”

Another dressed in a face masks stated: “I used to make fun of people wearing face masks.”

A 3rd famous: “Up until 10 days ago, I went to meetings for work, I’d go to dinner with friends, to the gym, to the hairdresser. The usual boring things that have never hurt anybody.”

Then a person provides: “But in 10 days life won’t be like this anymore.”

Italians are actually on general lockdown with folks not able to go away their properties and all social gatherings banned.

The nation most effective recorded its first coronavirus case not up to a month in the past on February 20 – however had 12 deaths six days later.

In the United Kingdom, the federal government leader medical adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stated the previous day that Britain is “three weeks” at the back of Italy in phrases of the unfold of the virus.

Britain these days has 1,543 showed circumstances of the computer virus and a dying toll of 55.

However, folks have endured to visit social occasions and go back and forth to paintings as commonplace.

Yet, on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson greatly ramped up Britain’s battleplan – shutting down mass gatherings and urging everybody to prevent non-essential shuttle.

He stated that suggests all Brits (round 66million folks) staying out of pubs, golf equipment, theatres and cinemas for weeks – and doubtlessly months into the summer season.

All who can can will have to work at home, he stated.

The over 70s, those that are pregnant, and someone with underlying well being stipulations (round 20million Brits) will have to take a look at to not go away their properties if they are able to, and steer clear of crowded areas right away.

This will proceed for the “long haul” – most likely weeks or months.

And the ones with critical diseases like most cancers (round 1.4million Brits) should get started cocooning themselves in their properties and get meals delivered in from this weekend.

They will likely be protected from social touch for round 12 weeks.

The selection of circumstances may just DOUBLE each and every 5 or 6 days if Britain doesn’t take “draconian” motion now, the PM warned the rustic, in probably the most drastic motion taken thus far to take on the illness.





