Iran temporarily RELEASES Brit prisoner Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to help combat coronavirus but has to wear ankle tag
World 

BRIT mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily launched from jail in Iran, her circle of relatives has published.

Nazanin – who has been caged in Tehran since 2016 on trumped-up spying fees – was once set loose on two-week furlough.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe smiles as she speaks with husband Richard after her free up
The Brit mum is pictured along with her digital ankle tag after her free up

She can have to wear an digital ankle tag for the following fortnight till April 4, when she is scheduled to be returned to jail.

Speaking after her free up, the Brit mum mentioned: “I’m so satisfied to be out. Even with the ankle tag, I’m so satisfied.

“Being out is such a lot higher than being in – when you knew what hell this position is. It is psychological.

“Let us hope it will be the beginning of coming home.”

 

More to apply…

