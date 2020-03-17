Ibiza and Majorca go into coronavirus lockdown with hotels closed and airports shut as Brit tourists told to go home





ISLAND leaders in Mallorca and Ibiza have introduced the closure of ports and airports within the Balearics as a part of the fight towards coronavirus.

President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol showed the “very restrictive” measures moments in the past.

He mentioned: “It will allow us to concentrate on cases of coronavirus that are in our territory and in this way will help the health, personal and economic effort and sacrifice being made by the whole of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera society.”

There are 92 amassed certain circumstances of coronavirus within the Balearics as of nowadays, an building up of 19 circumstances from 73 circumstances reported on Monday. So a ways, one loss of life has been reported within the Balearics.

The president mentioned that, usually, any form of flight, industrial or personal, with the Balearic Islands from any nationwide airport is illegitimate. All personal flights, without reference to nationwide or world foundation, also are prohibited.

More to practice…

