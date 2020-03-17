News 

Guest house proprietor: ‘We’re £12,000 down because of COVID-19’

Britain’s vacationer business must be gearing up for the Easter ruin. But hoteliers say they’re seeing so much of cancellations from each house and in another country because of the coronavirus. Guest house proprietor Kristian Hayter from Eastbourne is one of those that’s been hit.

Video and script: Jeremy Howell

