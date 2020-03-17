Guest house proprietor: ‘We’re £12,000 down because of COVID-19’
Allen Becker
I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.
Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)
- Guest house proprietor: ‘We’re £12,000 down because of COVID-19’ - March 17, 2020
- Climate exchange: The rich are to blame, international study finds - March 16, 2020
- Coronavirus: Plan to ramp up ventilator production ‘unrealistic’ - March 16, 2020
Britain’s vacationer business must be gearing up for the Easter ruin. But hoteliers say they’re seeing so much of cancellations from each house and in another country because of the coronavirus. Guest house proprietor Kristian Hayter from Eastbourne is one of those that’s been hit.
Video and script: Jeremy Howell