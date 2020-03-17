US troops in Germany face ‘imminent’ attack by ‘jihadi from Jordan’, intelligence warns
World 

France will ban all Brits unless UK’s coronavirus lockdown is made even tougher

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street.

I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.

Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Georgia Clark

Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)


BRITISH nationals will be banned from France if the United Kingdom fails to undertake the novel coronavirus containment measures being followed by way of EU neighbours.

During a reside TV deal with from Paris on Tuesday night time, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe expressed excessive frustration that Britain was once lagging at the back of within the “war” towards the fatal sickness.

“Everyone within the European Union must adopt coherent methods and processes to fight the epidemic, as in Italy, France and Spain,” he mentioned

“‘It goes without saying that if neighbouring states such as the United Kingdom spend too long continuing to avoid these containment measures, then we would have difficulty accepting British nationals who would move freely in their own country and then come to our country.”

This is a growing tale.



Source link

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street. I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community. Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338 Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Did Anyone Win the $75 Million Jackpot Prize Last Night?

admin 0

GOP Senator Susan Collins Argued Against $870 Million In Pandemic Funding, Said It Didn’t Belong In 2009 Stimulus Package

admin 0

How to Track the 2020 Iowa Caucus Results in Real Time

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *