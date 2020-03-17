France will ban all Brits unless UK’s coronavirus lockdown is made even tougher





BRITISH nationals will be banned from France if the United Kingdom fails to undertake the novel coronavirus containment measures being followed by way of EU neighbours.

During a reside TV deal with from Paris on Tuesday night time, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe expressed excessive frustration that Britain was once lagging at the back of within the “war” towards the fatal sickness.

“Everyone within the European Union must adopt coherent methods and processes to fight the epidemic, as in Italy, France and Spain,” he mentioned

“‘It goes without saying that if neighbouring states such as the United Kingdom spend too long continuing to avoid these containment measures, then we would have difficulty accepting British nationals who would move freely in their own country and then come to our country.”

