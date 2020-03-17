Fox News Host Jesse Watters Admits He Should Have Taken Coronavirus ‘Seriously’

Jesse Watters has after all put his invincible ego apart and is taking note of his mom.

“I went to visit my mom this weekend and she made me wear gloves to come inside of her house. She is suspicious that I might have coronavirus,” the Fox News host mentioned on The Five Monday afternoon. “I wore the gloves all afternoon in the house. That’s what it is.”

“I didn’t take the social distancing that seriously Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night. I went out to dinner here in the city,” he admitted. “And I woke up this morning I realized that was not the right move. I am no longer going out to dinner.”

He was once simply seeking to “support” his native eating places, Watters instructed his co-hosts. But now he’s all stocked up on groceries, together with 5 bottles of wine and a bottle of vodka. “So I’m good for about a week.”

While that may all sound cheap sufficient, it was once a significant reversal from the tone he was once placing on air previous to this previous weekend. Even through Fox News requirements, Watters was once a number of the worst offenders when it got here to downplaying the severity of the outbreak in contemporary weeks.

Early on, Watters, who infamously offered in all probability probably the most racist phase in Fox News historical past, was once indignantly difficult a proper apology from China from bringing the virus to America. Then he started arrogantly boasting that if he have been to contract the coronavirus, he would “beat it.”

“I’m not lying. It’s called the power of positive thinking and I think America needs to wake up to that,” Watters mentioned not up to two weeks in the past. “I live in Manhattan, I got off work the other night, went straight to the subway. Asian guy sits down next to me, mask on. What do I do? Finish the ride, then I go home and I order Chinese food. I’m not afraid of the coronavirus and no one else should be that afraid either.”

So what made Watters get up to the concern of the rising pandemic? It will have to do with an general exchange in angle on Fox now that President Trump has been compelled to take the virus extra critically himself. But given the best way Watters framed his feedback, it does appear that it had extra to do together with his mom, an avowed liberal who is continually embarrassed and ashamed of her overtly racist son as evidenced through the texts she sends him regularly.

Watters began proudly owning himself through studying the ones texts aloud to The Five audience. One contemporary instance: “I hope your Squad criticism can be just a tad more measured today… perhaps try not to communicate such disdain for diversity. Please don’t sound like an old white guy who lacks any understanding of otherness.” She added, “Love you so.”