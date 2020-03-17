Fortune’s Most Powerful Woman will step down





– Good-bye to our No. 1. Slightly of company information to start out your day: Marillyn Hewson, CEO of Lockheed Martin, the country’s biggest protection contractor—and Fortune’s No.1 Most Powerful Woman in Business for the previous two years—introduced Monday that she would step down from her position efficient June 15.

As Fortune‘s Jen Wiezner notes, she will get replaced by means of James Taiclet, lately the CEO of American Tower, a transfer that will get a divorce the present workforce of ladies main the aerospace and protection trade. Martin’s departure will additionally take away some other feminine CEO from the Fortune 500; that overall is predicted to drop to 35 this spring, when she and others step down.

As to her legacy, Jen writes:

“Presiding over Lockheed Martin for more than seven years, Hewson helped build the company’s flagship F-35 fighter jet program into a powerhouse; forged a $9 billion acquisition of Sikorsky, the maker of Black Hawk helicopters; and expanded into emerging technologies such as hypersonic missiles, leading Lockheed to win billions of dollars in new contracts.”

For extra at the Hewson information, learn Jen’s complete tale right here.

On a separate notice: In Sunday evening’s debate, Joe Biden and, in reasonably much less definitive phrases, Bernie Sanders dedicated to selecting a girl as their working mate, will have to they change into the Democratic nominee.

Last week, I requested all of you whether or not you’re desirous about the possibility of a feminine VP, or if, in a yr when a report collection of ladies ran for the presidency, placing a girl within the Veep spot felt somewhat like a comfort prize. Well, spoiler alert: you have been nearly unanimously extremely joyful by means of the possible to have a girl at the price ticket. Here’s somewhat of what you needed to say:

“I don’t subscribe to the perception that the VP spot will have to be seemed down upon… Just the truth that we’re getting white males, and society, to take into accounts ‘putting’ a girl into that spot is a step in the correct path. As anyone who could also be a part of the queer neighborhood, I believe that visibility is extraordinarily necessary, in all of its other sides, and that stance applies on this state of affairs as smartly. To see a girl because the Vice President goes to make an impact on numerous other folks—particularly the ones little women that each [Elizabeth Warren and Hillary Clinton] have been so disenchanted to have let down.” —KN

“All other gains that women have made have been incremental, so despite there being many well qualified candidates this time, I’ll take VP for now.” —HW

“Absolutely we will have to do all we will be able to to get a girl at the price ticket, and I for one can be extremely joyful. If the voters was once no longer able for a lady president in 2016, may it’s as a result of they’d by no means noticed a girl as U.S. President or Vice President prior to? (Kind of like asking to be the President & CEO of a Fortune 50 corporate, however by no means having served as an EVP of the corporate.) Maybe we will have to had been capturing for VP, as a stepping stone, all alongside.” —AA

“I understand the people who think that having a woman as VP feels like window dressing. But just consider the alternative and the choice becomes clear. We must demand a woman as VP… I have been saying on social media for a year that I will never again vote for a Democratic ticket consisting of two white men. I have gotten universal pushback for this idea, which is honestly a bit mind-boggling to me. People seem to think we are at the mercy of whatever the presidential nominee chooses to do. The reality is the other way around! We have to make our desires known, and expect him to conform to them.” —JK

Well, that settles that! Thank you for all of your emails at the topic. Over the following days and weeks, we are hoping to stay together with your standpoint on more than a few problems within the Broadsheet, the use of the e-newsletter as a platform for all people to percentage and hook up with one some other. We will have to distance from each and every different bodily at the moment, so all of the extra explanation why to seek out connection in our inboxes! Please drop me, Claire, or Emma a notice—you’ll be able to achieve us all at broadsheet@fortune.com—if there’s a well timed topic you’d like to peer us take on.

