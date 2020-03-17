Diana Alvarez’s Remains Found After Years-Long Search

After 4 years and “hundreds of hours” spent on the lookout for lacking 9-year-old Diana Alvarez, Florida government introduced this week that they’ve discovered the little lady’s stays—and her accused killer might now face the demise penalty.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office instructed The Daily Beast a crew of surveyors operating in a wooded space in Osceola County discovered Alvarez’s frame on Thursday, about 140 miles from her Fort Myers house, the place she vanished in the course of the evening in May 2016. Her explanation for demise has no longer but been decided, a sheriff’s administrative center spokesperson stated.

“My daughter is in heaven. She’s with God,” Diana’s mom, Rita Hernandez, instructed WINK after the invention. “I don’t wish this upon anybody, on nobody because it wasn’t her fault.”

Jorge Guerrero-Torres, a 32-year-old circle of relatives pal who in the past admitted to sexually assaulting the woman, used to be indicted by way of a grand jury on a first-degree homicide price on May 3, 2018, in reference to Alvarez’s disappearance. He has been in the past convicted on kid pornography fees associated with the case and is recently serving a 40-year jail sentence.

The State Attorney’s administrative center will now search the demise penalty for Guerrero, who has been anticipating trial at the homicide price, a spokesperson instructed The Daily Beast.

“The monster that committed this horrendous crime is behind bars and will now be brought to justice for the murder of Diana Alvarez,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno stated all through a Saturday information convention. “This does not bring Diana back, but I hope this helps bring closure to the family.”

On May 29, 2016, government kicked off an enormous, multi-county seek that attracted masses of volunteers after the 9-year-old’s circle of relatives reported her lacking.

During the investigation, deputies came upon that Guerrero-Torres, then 28, had lived with the Alvarez circle of relatives, however used to be kicked out after attractive in an “inappropriate relationship” with the 9-year-old kid, government stated. Investigators additionally came upon pornographic pictures of Alvarez on Guerrero-Torres’ telephone.

According to NBC Miami, Guerrero-Torres made “admissions” all through a police interview early within the investigation that put him with Alvarez the morning she went lacking. He additionally admitted to having had sexual touch with the woman on a weekly foundation for a number of months.

In August 2017, a couple of 12 months after Alvarez’s disappearance, Guerrero-Torres used to be convicted of a number of federal kid pornography fees associated with the pictures of Alvarez and sentenced to 40 years in jail.

Despite the momentous discovery of Alvarez’s frame, Guerrero-Torres’ homicide case may not be placed on trial for a number of months as a result of new court docket restrictions caused by way of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a case control listening to on Monday, Lee County Circuit court docket Judge Margaret O. Steinbeck asked a month-long prolong after each prosecutors and the protection expressed difficulties with shuttle, collecting proof for the trial, and finishing the post-mortem document for the 9-year-old because of the coronavirus.

The Lee County Clerk of Court additionally instructed The Daily Beast on Tuesday all jury variety for upcoming legal trials might be suspended for no less than 3 weeks.

Guerrero-Torres is ready to go back to court docket on April 27.