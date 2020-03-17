Coronavirus TATTOOS hit social media as jokers make light of killer virus sweeping the world
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Spain coronavirus kills NINETEEN pensioners in a single Madrid care home with more expected to die - March 17, 2020
- Coronavirus chaos as blind shopper is mugged for her TOILET PAPER by cruel hoarders - March 17, 2020
- Mom of lady, 7, kidnapped by pedo in Kmart toy aisle describes terrifying moment she realised her daughter was gone - March 17, 2020
SOME are mocking supermarkets working out of bathroom toilet paper, whilst others depict the coronavirus as a well known lager.
These tattoo enthusiasts beneath are all the usage of vibrant pores and skin artwork to spotlight parts of the rising pandemic – regardless of the name for social distancing.