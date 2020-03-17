Coronavirus fears leaves 100 doctors and dentists trapped on cruise ship off Chile after its banned from docking





MORE than 100 doctors and dentists are stranded on board a cruise ship caught off the coast of Chile.

The Roald Amundsen, owned by means of cruise company Hurtigruten, was once stopped from docking amid the continued coronavirus disaster.

Passengers have been on a 10-night cruise taking in Antarctica, the Falkland Islands and the Chilean Fjords as a part of a scientific and dental convention.

The 10-deck ship – which will cling 500 passengers – left Chile on February 29 and was once scheduled to go back to Punta Arenas to dump passengers on Tuesday.

But the ones on board at the moment are stranded as a result of the rustic’s newly-imposed regulations banning ships from docking after a prior cruise passenger examined certain for the killer virus.

The South American nation’s well being ministry introduced the hardline ban on Twitter on Sunday.

Speakers on the tournament – organised by means of Unconventional Conventions – incorporated a few of Australia’s best scientific pros and a World Health guide.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs instructed The Guardian it was once conscious about the location and would supply consular help to these on board.

Norwegian owned Hurtigruten stated it’s now running with native government in Chile to get the passengers off the ship.

“Our passengers and crew are our top priority and all are well,” stated Damian Perry, MD of Hurtigruten Asia Pacific.

“Our task force’s focus is to get all passengers home as quickly and safely as possible and we are regularly updating our passengers on board with our plans to get them home.”

The company additionally insisted the ones on board the large ship – which has a infinity pool, bars and a fitness center – have been doing neatly.

Bill Portanova, an lawyer from California, is amongst the ones caught on board.

According to the Sacramento Bee, he despatched a textual content message pronouncing: “I’m trapped.”

“The story we got is that they worked something out where we would be taken to the port, health screened, removed from the ship with masks and gloves directly into buses and straight to the airport,” he stated.

“But some locals got wind of the plan and there was some kind of a protest, so the deal fell through.”

He additionally reportedly stated the abundance of medics on board had allayed fears over the killer virus.

Chile reported 155 showed circumstances of Covid-19 on Monday and president Sebastián Piñera introduced he would shut his nation’s borders to foreigners from Wednesday.













