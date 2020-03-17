Coronavirus: Chancellor unveils £330bn support for economy

The govt has unveiled a package deal of economic measures to shore up the economy in opposition to the coronavirus affect.

These come with £330bn for corporations to get right of entry to finance, support for airways, a trade charges vacation, and lend a hand for small companies with out insurance coverage.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak informed a press convention it was once an “economic emergency. Never in peacetime have we faced an economic fight like this one.”

And he promised that if this package deal was once no longer sufficient, he would cross additional.

From the hospitality business to the airline sector, corporations have warned that their long run survival is underneath risk.

Mr Sunak mentioned: “Some sectors are facing particularly acute challenges. In the coming days, my colleague the Secretary of State for Transport and I will discuss a potential support package specifically for airlines and airports.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned all through the similar media briefing that “we must do whatever it takes to support the economy”.

He added: “This a time to be bold, to have courage. We will support jobs, we will support incomes, we will support businesses… We will do whatever it takes.”