Coronavirus: British tourists stranded after flight suspensions

British tourists in Morocco and Peru have advised the BBC they’re stranded and no longer positive how they’ll get house.

EasyJet and British Airways advised the BBC they have been operating rescue flights from Morocco after normal flights from there to the United Kingdom have been suspended.

But vacationer Beth Marletta advised the BBC she was once going to have to attend weeks.

“Just off the phone to BA who have said they can’t reschedule our flight until April now and no rescue flights despite what the news are saying,” she mentioned.

Beth and her spouse had been in Morocco for a week-and-a-half. They have been because of fly again from Marrakech to Heathrow after which directly to Edinburgh with BA on Saturday.

On her unique name to British Airways, she was once advised the following to be had flight was once in August.

Coronavirus: What are your go back and forth rights? Britons recommended to steer clear of non-essential go back and forth out of the country

Another British girl advised the BBC she was once meant to fly again from Morocco with EasyJet. She mentioned she had had hassle reserving herself onto a rescue flight and that the placement was once very complicated.

Thomas Reilly, the British ambassador in Morocco, tweeted that there can be quite a few rescue flights operated via British Airways, Ryanair, EasyJet and Tui over the following 3 days.

BA, Easyjet, TUI and Ryanair are flying in to Marrakesh and Agadir over the following 3 days. I had meant to ship out the time table. But the flight instances stay converting and I didn’t need to deceive you. So the most productive factor is now touch your airline & check out sign up with them.

— Thomas Reilly (@TSAReilly) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, some other British vacationer, Amir Mahmood, has tweeted a video from the airport speaking about his revel in of seeking to get house.

He was once because of fly house from Morocco with EasyJet on Tuesday and the airline’s site mentioned his flight was once leaving on time table.

He mentioned he queued up for 5 hours on the airport, best to be informed when he reached the entrance of the queue that there have been no flights.

Amir mentioned: “We don’t know what to do. We feel completely stranded along with hundreds of other British people.”

Since publishing his video, then again, EasyJet booked Amir at the first to be had flight out of Morocco – to Paris on Wednesday morning.

EasyJet and BA mentioned whilst they have been operating rescue flights they might no longer touch upon person instances.

The Department for Transport has been in dialogue with airways to make sure that rescue flights proceed from locations around the globe even if tight go back and forth restrictions kick in, to ensure British tourists can get house.

A Foreign Office spokesperson mentioned: “We recognise that any British people currently overseas may be nervous about the impact of coronavirus on their travel and their health.”

Another operator, Tui, mentioned it was once “working hard” to deliver again its consumers from Morocco, following native authority go back and forth restrictions.

“We’re in direct contact with customers to keep them updated of their new departure flight times and our reps in-resort are able to help with the latest information.”

Meanwhile, two British ladies are on pressured lockdown in a hostel in Peru with different Britons.

Tess Bettison and her pal Stevie Chandler mentioned they have been additionally involved for his or her protection.

“We saw on the news in Peru that the Peruvian government were locking down the country and we were given 24 hours to get out. We were not informed by the British Embassy or our travel company,” mentioned Tess.

“We began searching for flights abroad however they all again to the United Kingdom have been cancelled as have been ones to puts like the USA and Chile. We attempted getting out to anyplace else like Mexico however the flights have been £2,000-3,000 and while you clicked on them they have been long gone.

“There is emerging pressure in Peru with a large number of xenophobia against the Chinese and European folks as they blame us for bringing the coronavirus to their nation.

“We have been locked inside our hostel for safety alongside other British nationals but we don’t know how long we’ll be allowed to stay here.”