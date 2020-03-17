News 

Carphone Warehouse to close all standalone stores

Image copyright

Carphone Warehouse is to close all its 531 standalone stores from April, leading to 2,900 redundancies.

The company says the transfer isn’t similar to the coronavirus outbreak, however used to be as a result of converting cellular marketplace.

There are Carphone Warehouse stores inside of 305 large PC World and Curry’s stores, and those will likely be now not suffering from the adjustments.

Almost 40% of body of workers suffering from the closures are anticipated to take new roles within the trade, the company stated.

Group leader government Alex Baldock stated shoppers had been an increasing number of purchasing on-line and from its large stores which offered computer systems and TVs in addition to mobiles.

“They can’t find all this in the small mobile-only stores that are one twentieth of the size; they’re visiting these less and these stores are losing more money as a result,” he added.

