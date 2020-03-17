Belgium orders total coronavirus lockdown with people only allowed out for paintings, medical visits and shopping





BELGIUM goes into complete lockdown as of noon the next day the federal government has introduced.

People will only be allowed to go away their houses for meals shopping, to visit the physician, or to visit paintings if there’s no chance to do business from home.

The lockdown will closing 18 days till April 5.

The transfer comes at the again of the most recent coronavirus figures for the rustic: 172 new showed circumstances, bringing their total to one,058.

They practice within the footsteps of Italy and Spain because the virus pandemic grows.

