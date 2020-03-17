Andrew Yang Urges for Universal Health Care, $1,000 per Month for Americans to Fight Coronavirus

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang renewed his name for a common fundamental source of revenue (UBI) of $1,000 per month for each and every American grownup all through the coronavirus disaster in an interview with The Atlantic revealed Monday.

UBI was once a significant a part of Yang’s suspended presidential marketing campaign, however a type of the idea that has lately been counseled by way of Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney and New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Yang mentioned he believes the fee program must stay in position “until this crisis is over.”

“It would be immensely helpful right now in this time of crisis,” Yang mentioned. “I think it should $1,000 per month of economic lockdown. And the CDC just announced that they’re advising against gatherings of 50-plus [people] for eight weeks. But we don’t know if the world’s going to reopen in eight weeks. It’s unclear what data we would have that would enable the CDC or other policymakers to give us the ‘all clear.'”

“So, it should be $1,000 a month until this crisis is over,” Yang added.

Yang additionally mentioned he was once “optimistic” that the UBI can be handed by way of lawmakers. “What is the political downside to giving everyone cash?” Yang requested. “I don’t see it. It’s like, you pass it and you look like a hero; you don’t pass it, you’re a moron. Even members of Congress can see that calculation.”

Universal well being care was once additionally essential to Yang, in particular within the present financial system the place full-time employment is being changed by way of contract paintings.

“The fact is our employment-based health-care system is purely an accident, based on our experience in World War II, where there were pay caps and companies bolted on health insurance trying to attract workers,” Yang mentioned. “And now we’re stuck with this completely messed-up hodgepodge where your insurance is tied to a full-time job that exists for fewer and fewer Americans. Because again, most of the new jobs that are getting created are gig and contract jobs. So these are massive economic and social changes that we just have adapted to in a meaningful way.”

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang advised a brief common fundamental source of revenue to lend a hand Americans stimulate the financial system all through the struggle in opposition to the coronavirus Monday.

Scott Olson/Getty

Romney counseled the theory of sending each and every American grownup $1,000 on a one-time-only foundation in a Monday press unlock.

“Every American adult should immediately receive a one-time check for $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy,” Romney mentioned. “Congress took similar action during the 2001 and 2008 recessions.”

“While expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance, and SNAP benefits are crucial, the check will help fill the gaps for Americans that may not quickly navigate different government options,” Romney persevered.

Newsweek reached out to each Yang and Romney for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

In a Saturday tweet, Ocasio-Cortez mentioned that Americans “need emergency UBI, now.”

“The need for social distancing from restaurants only underscores the need for relief for tipped workers, freelancers, shift workers, etc. Tax credits & unemployment insurance does not help many of these workers- that’s a huge segment of our economy. We need emergency UBI, now.”

The want for social distancing from eating places solely underscores the desire for aid for tipped staff, freelancers, shift staff, and so on.

Tax credit & unemployment insurance coverage does no longer lend a hand many of those staff – thatâs an enormous section of our financial system.

We want emergency UBI, now.

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 14, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard offered a solution on Saturday which might result in brief UBI if handed.

“The coronavirus pandemic has created a threat to the health and well-being of the American people, as well as to our country’s economic stability,” Gabbard mentioned in a Saturday press unlock. “While some in Washington are focused on taking care of Wall Street, everyday Americans get left behind. That’s wrong.”

“Instead, we must act swiftly to provide a temporary universal basic payment of $1,000 per month to every American adult to help them weather the storm created by this crisis. Taking care of all Americans will stimulate our economy during this downturn,” Gabbard persevered.