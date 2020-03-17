Andrew Rannells and Other ‘Boys in the Band,’ Old and New, Remember Mart Crowley

Two teams of actors knew the playwright Mart Crowley, who died on March 9, elderly 84, rather well: the two New York City casts of The Boys in the Band set aside through 50 years.

Below, Laurence Luckinbill and Peter White from the authentic 1968 manufacturing, and Andrew Rannells, Tuc Watkins, and Brian Hutchison from the 50th anniversary revival in 2018—which in spite of everything noticed Boys on Broadway and profitable a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play—be mindful what Crowley used to be like as a colleague, mentor, and good friend; and evaluation what his higher legacy has been.

Joe Mantello, director of the 2018 revival, informed The Daily Beast of Crowley’s demise: “The entire company of Boys in the Band is heartbroken, but grateful for the time we all shared together.”