A Remix of Cardi B Saying ‘Coronavirus’ Is Going Viral and Rising on iTunes Chart

Cardi B has inadvertently turn out to be the soundtrack to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic as a music that includes the rapper shouting “coronavirus” rises up the iTunes chart.

Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Read extra

Last week, Cardi went viral with an Instagram video responding to the fast escalation of showed COVID-19 circumstances world wide, pronouncing: “I ain’t gonna front … I’m a little scared.” The spotlight of the clip—observed through 18.2 million other people—is Cardi screeching, “Coronavirus, coronavirus, s**t is getting real.”

The rapper’s reaction used to be briefly remixed right into a music through DJ iMarkkeyz, who, consistent with his Twitter, is primarily based in Brooklyn, New York, and a music entitled “Coronavirus Remix” used to be launched on iTunes Monday. It has since been amassing steam.

As of Tuesday morning, “Coronavirus Remix” is No. 18 on the iTunes U.S. songs chart and No. 5 on iTunes’ hip-hop/rap chart.

On Monday, Cardi reacted to the unofficial remix’s ascent up the iTunes chart on Twitter and Instagram, telling lovers: “Stream I guess.”

In some other tweet, Cardi wrote: “I might [as] well do a damn music video.”

On Instagram, the Grammy Award winner had extra amusing along with her lovers, writing in regards to the music’s chart good fortune: “The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes ….Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and [Cardi’s record label] Atlantic so I can’t get my damn coins .”

In some other publish, she stated: “Damn I posted the iTunes chart 2 hours ago of this damn Corona song charting on the hip hop charts at 96 now it’s number 11 86 on the overall charts ..I’m glad yaaa having fun …..Make sure you lysol your p****y before you POP IT.”

Not handiest is “Coronavirus Remix” mountain climbing the iTunes chart, it is usually inspiring Cardi B lovers to create their very own choreography to the observe and it used to be it seems that performed in a membership in Brazil.

As for brand new track from Cardi, an reputable new unmarried has been behind schedule as a result of of the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the rapper stated in a tweet final week.

Cardi launched her debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018, spawning the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.”

Invasion of Privacy debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and used to be qualified triple platinum. It went on to win the Grammy for perfect rap album, making Cardi the primary feminine artist to win the award as a solo artist. Lauryn Hill in the past received as a member of The Fugees.

Cardi has trailed the discharge of her 2d studio album with tracks together with “Money,” “Please Me” and “Press.”