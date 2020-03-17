11 photos showing the devastating effects of the coronavirus on business
On March 16, the streets of the Lower East Side in Manhattan had been eerily quiet. The usually-bustling downtown group, like a lot, if no longer all, of the U.S. has fallen sufferer to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the panic surrounding it.
People aren’t going to paintings, shops, eating places, glad hour, or their nail appointments. You would possibly catch a New Yorker or two popping into their group bodega to re-up on the necessities, however that appears to be it.
As COVID-19 spreads throughout the globe, each nook of day-to-day existence is being hit. Not least of all, as exemplified through the decimated inventory marketplace, companies at the moment are feeling the ache.
Americans started self-isolating largely at the finish of remaining week, and public areas have noticeably emptied. Fortune accumulated photos of desolate companies, from nationwide chains to mother and pa stores, throughout the nation.
This is business’s new truth—for now, no less than.
