When and How to Download Latest DLC Fighter

The ultimate DLC personality in Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat Pack is Spawn, the anti-hero from Image Comics.

Spawn comes to Mortal Kombat as a distinct visitor personality and places his hellish powers in opposition to one of the crucial preventing recreation’s maximum robust fighters. But when can avid gamers pass into struggle as Al Simmons?

Well, the following Mortal Kombat 11 will develop into to be had early for many who acquire the Kombat Pack, and if you’re at the fence about purchasing the nature – or the cross – you must take a look at his gameplay underneath sooner than studying about when and how to obtain Spawn in MK11.

NetherRealm Studios

WHEN CAN YOU DOWNLOAD SPAWN IN MORTAL KOMBAT 11?

Spawn might be to be had to obtain on Tuesday, March 17 for many who acquire the Kombat Pack. The fighter might be to be had to acquire one at a time one week later, on March 24.

WB Games Support showed on Twitter when Joker used to be about to unencumber in February. The account published the DLC personality would arrive round 1 p.m. EDT and avid gamers must be expecting the similar for Spawn.

We will replace this area with affirmation when we get it.

Mortal Kombat 11 lovers would possibly have in mind When Nightwolf used to be about to be launched final 12 months, Warner Bros. Games Support published the nature could be to be had beginning at 1 a.m. EDT. However, NetherRealm had an issue pushing out the nature.

It used to be then driven again to three p.m. EDT sooner than Nightwolf used to be in any case to be had at five p.m. EDT on PS4 simplest. Xbox One house owners would get the DLC personality in a while within the day.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD SPAWN IN MORTAL KOMBAT 11

If you select to exchange your area on Xbox One or are compelled to look forward to the replace on PS4, here is how to obtain Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11 for each consoles.

On PS4, avid gamers can check content material has been downloaded by way of doing the next:

Visit the Mortal Kombat 11 web page at the PS4 Home Menu or Game Library.Select the sport and scroll down to the “Related Items” segment on the backside. It must be underneath PlayStation Store on the backside.From the My Add-ons segment, manually obtain person items of owned content material.Players who personal the Premium Edition or Kombat Pack too can click on “View All” to see retailer choices. The DLC must be to be had for “Free” if it has no longer been downloaded.

On Xbox One, avid gamers can check content material has been downloaded by way of doing the next:

Go to My Games and Apps.Locate Mortal Kombat 11 and press Menu.Select Manage Game.Scroll all of the means to the suitable in this menu to see what DLC is Ready to Install, and get started the ones installs.

Mortal Kombat 11 is to be had now for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.