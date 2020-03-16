What to read when all you can read about is coronavirus





Good morning.

I want I had a unmarried uplifting message for you these days about tech’s position in fighting the scourge that is upon us. I don’t. I was hoping to make sense of the public-private effort by means of Google (or is it Verily) to make amends for the Trump management’s failure to look forward to the desire for trying out kits. Instead, I merely am disgusted by means of the president’s assaults at the information media, which is running tirelessly and valiantly to tell a apprehensive public.

The best possible I can do is to level you to a number of the tech-related, or not-so-tech-related, issues I read this weekend that can lend a hand you get started what’s going to be a attempting week.

Have you heard of Accenture, the spawn of Andersen Consulting, which I realized from this Economist article is a portmanteau of ‘accent on the future’? It has quietly change into one of the crucial essential generation avid gamers of our time, offering a gamut of services and products from humdrum outsourcing to state of the art virtual advice-giving. As it occurs, Clifton Leaf, Fortune’s editor, has an interview within the present factor with Accenture’s newish CEO, Julie Sweet. It is slightly illuminating.

Private-equity magnate David Rubenstein has an aspect gig as an strange interviewer and public highbrow. (I informed him not too long ago he had a long run as a journalist if issues were given dangerous in finance; he smiled.) This New York Times interview with him is definitely worth the read.

We all is also spending much more time studying as we change into quarantined in our houses. I’m studying the primary novel by means of the younger Irish creator Sally Rooney, Conversations With Friends, having not too long ago completed her 2nd e-book, Normal People. I additionally beloved this obituary of Andreas Brown, the previous proprietor of New York’s Gotham Book Mart.

Want to really feel impressed about the paintings newshounds are doing at the moment? Read this message to her readers from San Francisco Chronicle editor-in-chief Audrey Cooper.

Finally, I’ve been involved in towns of overdue, so I used to be happy to be informed that former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, whom I’ve interviewed onstage a pair occasions for Fortune meetings, has written a well-reviewed e-book about their significance.

Please keep secure.

Adam Lashinsky

@adamlashinsky

adam.lashinsky@fortune.com

