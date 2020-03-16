What Countries Have Closed Their Borders Because of Coronavirus?

To restrict the unfold of the brand new coronavirus that reasons COVID-19, no less than 27 nations on each and every inhabitable continent have closed their borders to sure international nationals.

Cases of an infection have surpassed 150,000, and the outbreak displays no indicators of slowing down. As circumstances build up around the globe, nations have amplified their mitigation and containment measures to restrict publicity dangers, together with decreasing huge gatherings, enforcing quarantine restrictions and prohibiting other folks from getting into.

Some nations, together with South Africa and the Czech Republic, banned international nationals from high-risk spaces, and Kenya imposed a ban on international nationals touring from any nation with reported circumstances. Kenya had just one case as of Sunday, in keeping with the World Health Organization (WHO), and at the side of banning international nationals, all electorate and the ones with legitimate place of abode allows who input the rustic will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Save for a couple of exceptions, El Salvador, India, Israel, Denmark, Poland, Ukraine, Croatia, Norway and Slovakia banned all international nationals from getting into the rustic. Foreign nationals from Europe or Asia had been additionally prohibited from getting into Colombia, the place there were 24 circumstances, and officers closed the border with Venezuela.

The WHO criticized nations that carried out blanket shuttle bans, and Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, mentioned all the way through a Friday press convention that they’re going to do “nothing to protect individual states.”

“Many countries that had imposed bans ended up importing more cases anyway and may have reacted later than they should because they assumed travel bans would protect then,” Ryan added.

Passengers arrive at Sydney’s airport on March 16. Australia hasn’t carried out bans on international nationals from getting into the rustic however has installed position quarantine necessities.

On Monday, the European Commission issued pointers for border control to its member states. The pointers recommended nations to use controls in a “proportionate manner” that facilitates the float of items and products and services and the transit of frontier staff in crucial products and services.

“Our measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak will be effective only if we coordinate on the European level,” President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned in a observation. “We have to take exceptional measures to protect the health of our citizens. But let’s make sure goods and essential services continue to flow in our internal market. This is the only way to prevent shortages of medical equipment or food.”

New circumstances in China, the place the virus originated, seem to be waning, however the nation nonetheless has extra reported circumstances than each and every different country mixed. Large outbreaks have additionally been observed in Italy, South Korea and Iran, the place part the circumstances outdoor China had been reported. As a consequence, Japan and Hungary banned international nationals from getting into if they would just lately been in any of the ones 4 nations.

After Italy, the European nations with essentially the most circumstances of the brand new coronavirus are France, Germany and Spain, prompting Singapore to prohibit vacationers from the ones international locations. Malta, the smallest nation in Europe, expanded that ban to incorporate Switzerland.

Turkey, Vietnam, Argentina, Austria, Russia, Jordan, Guatemala, Vietnam, Germany and South Korea have additionally carried out bans on vacationers from sure nations the place circumstances had been reported.

In the United States, President Donald Trump banned maximum international nationals from getting into the rustic if that they had been in any of the 26 nations that make up the Schengen Area, the United Kingdom or Ireland. He mentioned Saturday that he was once making an allowance for implementing restrictions on home shuttle and steered other folks to keep away from transferring across the nation if imaginable.

“If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it,” Trump mentioned. “We want this thing to end. We don’t want a lot of people getting infected.”