Wall Street ‘Bounty Hunter’ Andrew Left Battles Inovio Over Coronavirus Vaccine

The influential dealer as soon as known as the Bounty Hunter of Wall Street could have been appearing within the public pastime in addition to his personal when he tweeted a caution about one of the vital main biotech corporations creating a singular coronavirus vaccine.

Or Andrew Left could have merely been in the hunt for to money in amidst an international pandemic, no matter have an effect on his movements may have on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and subsequently its effort to counter the contagion.

Back on March 2, Inovio CEO and co-founder Joseph Kim used to be a number of the pharmaceutical executives who met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence within the Cabinet Room on the White House. Kim made a startling observation.