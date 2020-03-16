Twitter account ‘W***kers On The Web’ exposes flashy idiots who show off insanely expensive watches





THESE are the idiots who were uncovered via a ‘W***kers On The Web’ Twitter account for appearing off their insanely expensive watches.

The account has dozens of pictures of rich other people putting their fashion designer timepieces in the similar body as expensive alcohol and meals, luxurious automobiles and girls in bikinis.

Twitter/Watch W*nkers of the Web

Twitter/Watch W*nkers of the Web

Twitter/Watch W*nkers of the Web

One symbol is of a girl in a beige bikni best whilst dressed in a cumbersome watch and a Gucci hat.

In any other symbol a person presentations off his Rolex in entrance of a bottle of Macallan unmarried malt whisky, which is able to can retail for as much as £225.

A Rolex can fetch a ticket from £2,500 in to the tens of hundreds.

One brazen wealthy fool shared a picture of his Rolex with a handgun, pocket knife and what seems to be a police badge.

The Twitter account captioned the picture: “Bent copper alert!”

An £85 bottle of Veuve Clicquot has additionally been photographed with a Paneri watch, which is able to value £5,000, across the neck of the bottle.

One show off took an image of 2 high-end watches at the steerage wheel of a Porsche.

The account captioned the picture: “Grade A tool alert.”

Others have put their watches with luxurious meals as a Rolex was once positioned at the a claw of a large crab to make it appear to be the crustacean was once dressed in the timepeice.

MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS RISKY TRADE

Market nonetheless promoting are living rats & reptiles raises fears of ANOTHER trojan horse outbreak SICKNESS SURGE

Brits scramble to get house from lockdown Spain as TROOPS guard airports TODDLER KILLERS

Traffickers jailed for killing refugee boy, 3, whose % surprised global GOING POTTY

Panic consumers queue for WEED as coronavirus shuts Amsterdam's espresso retail outlets PET CULL

Cats & canines deserted in Wuhan at get started of virus outbreak now being killed off

POOLS OF BLOOD

Inside China's brutal canine meat industry the place are living animals have legs reduce off





The account has 395 fans and has best been round since January.

Their first tweet mentioned: “There’s a rising development of posting silly footage of your watch; in beverages, in meals, in opposition to your automobile steerage wheel.

“#Rolex owners are the worst offenders but #AP aren’t far behind. Posting the best/worst from various forums for all to see.”

Twitter/Watch W*nkers of the Web

Twitter/Watch W*nkers of the Web

Twitter/Watch W*nkers of the Web

Twitter/Watch W*nkers of the Web





Source link