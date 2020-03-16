Twitter account ‘W***kers On The Web’ exposes flashy idiots who show off insanely expensive watches
World 

Twitter account ‘W***kers On The Web’ exposes flashy idiots who show off insanely expensive watches

THESE are the idiots who were uncovered via a ‘W***kers On The Web’ Twitter account for appearing off their insanely expensive watches.

The account has dozens of pictures of rich other people putting their fashion designer timepieces in the similar body as expensive alcohol and meals, luxurious automobiles and girls in bikinis.

This woman shows off a luxury watch while wearing a Gucci hat
This girl presentations off a luxurious watch whilst dressed in a Gucci hat
Twitter/Watch W*nkers of the Web
This show off has two high-end timepieces attached to a Porsche steering wheel
This show off has two high-end timepieces connected to a Porsche steerage wheel
Twitter/Watch W*nkers of the Web
One man shows off his Rolex with a woman in a revealing bikini in the background
One guy presentations off his Rolex with a girl in a revealing bikini within the background
Twitter/Watch W*nkers of the Web

One symbol is of a girl in a beige bikni best whilst dressed in a cumbersome watch and a Gucci hat.

In any other symbol a person presentations off his Rolex in entrance of a bottle of Macallan unmarried malt whisky, which is able to can retail for as much as £225.

A Rolex can fetch a ticket from £2,500 in to the tens of hundreds.

One brazen wealthy fool shared a picture of his Rolex with a handgun, pocket knife and what seems to be a police badge.

The Twitter account captioned the picture: “Bent copper alert!”

An £85 bottle of Veuve Clicquot has additionally been photographed with a Paneri watch, which is able to value £5,000, across the neck of the bottle.

One show off took an image of 2 high-end watches at the steerage wheel of a Porsche.

The account captioned the picture: “Grade A tool alert.”

Others have put their watches with luxurious meals as a Rolex was once positioned at the a claw of a large crab to make it appear to be the crustacean was once dressed in the timepeice.

The account has 395 fans and has best been round since January.

Their first tweet mentioned: “There’s a rising development of posting silly footage of your watch; in beverages, in meals, in opposition to your automobile steerage wheel.

“#Rolex owners are the worst offenders but #AP aren’t far behind. Posting the best/worst from various forums for all to see.”

This show off placed their luxury watch on the claw of this massive crab
This show off positioned their luxurious watch at the claw of this large crab
Twitter/Watch W*nkers of the Web
This man shows off his watch in front of a bottle of single malt whisky, which can cost more than £200
This guy presentations off his watch in entrance of a bottle of unmarried malt whisky, which is able to value greater than £200
Twitter/Watch W*nkers of the Web
This man has a cigar in the frame with his high-end watch
This guy has a cigar within the body along with his high-end watch
Twitter/Watch W*nkers of the Web
One person brazenly had a watch and a handgun in the same frame
One individual overtly had an eye and a handgun in the similar body
Twitter/Watch W*nkers of the Web



