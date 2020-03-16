Slender Man fan woman, 15, drowns boy, 6, and stuffs his body in wardrobe after scrawling ‘all good girls go to hell’





A TEEN scrawled “all good girls go to hell” earlier than allegedly drowning a six-year-old boy and stuffing his body in a wardrobe.

Drawings of fictional horror characters like Slender Man have been discovered in the 15-year-old woman’s bed room after she passed herself in to police in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The 15-year-old teenager passed herself in to police after allegedly killing a six-year-old boy[/caption]

Police discovered troubling drawings in the lady’s bed room[/caption]

Other troubling scribbles discovered in the lady’s room integrated: “I’m the teen that couldn’t control her emotions”.

Local media reported that the unnamed teenager were enjoying with the boy, who has now not been named, at his house earlier than asking him to go into the toilet the place he was once killed.

The dating between them is unclear and studies say the lady confirmed no feel sorry about when handing herself in.

Chief Commissioner of Jakarta Central Police, Yusri Yunus, mentioned the lady loved staring at horror movies, together with the Child’s Play slasher movie Chucky.

She had additionally been recognized to torture small animals akin to stabbing frogs with forks and losing cats from tower blocks, it’s been reported.

The woman’s art work and diaries are mentioned to were despatched to a psychiatric division to be analysed and the lady’s psychological well being is reportedly being assessed.

The case is ongoing.

The teenager scrawled ‘all good girls go to hell’ earlier than allegedly killing the boy[/caption]

The teenager reportedly loves horror movies, together with Chucky[/caption]

The woman takes a photograph of herself dressed in a masks and wig[/caption]

