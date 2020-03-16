Saudi Prince’s £65million superyacht capsizes and partially sinks while docked in Greece





A £65MILLION superyacht owned through a Saudi prince capsized and partially sunk while it was once docked in Greece.

The 230feet Nourah of Riyad, owned through Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al Saud, was once being lifted out of the water for maintenance when it capsized.

The 230feet Nourah of Riyad capsized while it was once in dock in Athens, Greece[/caption]

The luxurious liner was once in a restore backyard in Perama, Athens, when it was once grew to become at a 45 stage perspective, changing into partially submerged in the water.

The yacht’s staff and employees are stated to be secure and no one was once injured when it capsized.

The 1415 tonne yacht boasts 11 cabins for as much as 22 visitors and a staff of 18, whole with a master bedroom and VIP stateroom.

The yacht, which will succeed in speeds of as much as 19.0kn, additionally has a Jacuzzi on deck and cinema on board.

The luxurious yacht is alleged to have broken a neighbouring shipyard in addition to apparatus on board the vacationer boat Lamadin, which was once additionally close by.

The yacht was once grew to become at a 45 stage perspective while in dock in Athens[/caption]

It is alleged to have brought about injury to a neighbouring shipyard[/caption]

The 1415 tonne yacht has a Jacuzzi on deck and a cinema on board[/caption]

