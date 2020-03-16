MOSCOW—Around the sector, greater than 5,000 other folks have died from COVID-19 and European international locations are final their borders one after some other, however government in Russia—adjoining to each Europe and China—proceed performing as though other folks right here within the motherland have some roughly magical immunity.

State officers shake fingers at public conferences, pass round with out mask, and prepare giant public occasions, whilst the collection of identified COVID-19 instances in Russia has jumped from 63 to 93 in a single day. The plague’s trolls, styling themselves coronavirus dissidents, unfold faux information claiming the epidemic is “a project of the pharmaceutical companies.”

For 3 a long time, even sooner than the appearance of social media, this identical roughly conspiratorial incorrect information helped HIV/AIDS unfold around the nation nearly unchecked, at a value of greater than 200,000 lives.