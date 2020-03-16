NSC Says Text Messages About a Coronavirus National Quarantine Are Fake, There Is No National Lockdown

The White House has confident voters that rumors being unfold by the use of textual content message claiming the federal government is because of put in force a nationwide quarantine so as to care for the specter of the coronavirus are faux.

The National Security Council (NSC) issued a commentary confirming that the texts suggesting that President Donald Trump will implement a two-week length of nationwide quarantine throughout the subsequent 72 hours after evoking the Stafford Act are a hoax.

“There is no national lockdown,” the NSC tweeted. “The Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] has and will continue to post the latest guidance on COVID-19.”

The message, which claims to be from anyone’s “friend in the military,” advises other folks to replenish on two weeks value of provides and to ahead the textual content onto folks to warn them too.

Ohio, Illinois Closing All Restaurants and Bars Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

It is unclear if there are any prison investigations introduced in connection to the hoax texts. The FBI has been contacted for remark.

Trump did invoke the Stafford Act on Friday, March 13, whilst pointing out a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus, however didn’t put in force a nationwide quarantine.

The 1998 act permits Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate the management of crisis reduction support to state and native governments.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s best infectious illness skilled, has warned that Americans are “going to have to hunker down significantly more” than they’re doing to raised give protection to themselves in opposition to the virus. A 14-day nationwide shutdown may just nonetheless be at the playing cards.

“Everybody has got to get involved in distancing themselves socially,” Fauci advised NBC’s Meet the Press.

“Right now, myself personally, I wouldn’t go to a restaurant. I just wouldn’t because I don’t want to be in a crowded place…I don’t want to be in a situation where I’m going to be all of a sudden self-isolating for 14 days,” he added, referencing the utmost choice of incubation days for individuals who have displayed conceivable signs of the coronavirus.

In its newest suggestions, the CDC stated that each one huge or mass gatherings occasions with 50 other folks or extra in attendance must be canceled for the following 8 weeks to lend a hand forestall the unfold of the virus.

“Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual,” the CDC stated in a commentary.

“This recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses. This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus.”

There were greater than 3,370 showed circumstances of the coronavirus within the U.S., with 69 fatalities, in line with Johns Hopkins University. A complete of 12 sufferers have controlled to get well from the virus.

Motorists commute on Interstate eight as a signal encourages hand washing on March 15, 2020 in San Diego, California. THe NSC stated that rumors being unfold by the use of textual content messages that the federal government is because of put in force a nationwide quarantine are faux.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty

World Health Organization recommendation for keeping off unfold of coronavirus illness (COVID-19) Hygiene recommendation:

Clean arms regularly with cleaning soap and water, or alcohol-based hand rub.Wash arms after coughing or sneezing; when taking care of the ill; earlier than; throughout and after meals preparation; earlier than consuming; after the use of the bathroom; when arms are visibly grimy; and after dealing with animals or waste.Maintain no less than 1 meter (Three ft) distance from any person who’s coughing or sneezing.Avoid touching your arms, nostril and mouth. Do now not spit in public.Cover your mouth and nostril with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue instantly and blank your arms.

Medical recommendation

If you’re feeling in poor health (fever, cough, issue respiring) search hospital therapy early and phone native well being government upfront.Stay up to the moment on COVID-19 traits issued via well being government and observe their steerage.

Mask utilization

Healthy folks handiest wish to put on a masks if taking good care of a ill individual.Wear a masks in case you are coughing or sneezing.Masks are efficient when utilized in aggregate with widespread hand cleansing.Do now not contact the masks whilst dressed in it. Clean arms in case you contact the masks.Learn tips on how to correctly placed on, take away and cast off mask. Clean arms after doing away with masks.Do now not reuse single-use mask.