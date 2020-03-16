New York City Teachers Pen Op-Ed Urging Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio to Shut Down Schools During Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 2: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio discuss all through a information convention at the first showed case of COVID-19 in New York on March 2, 2020 in New York City. A feminine well being employee in her 30s who had traveled in Iran shrunk the virus and is now remoted at house with signs of COVID-19, however isn’t in severe situation. Cuomo stated in a observation that the affected person “has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.” (Photo via David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

A gaggle of New York City academics wrote an op-ed in The New York Times Saturday urging Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio to close down colleges amid the radical coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s time to listen to experts about how to preserve human life. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Cuomo: It’s time to close the schools,” they stated.

The op-ed used to be written via Stuyvesant High School academics Samantha Daves, Maura Dwyer and Annie Thoms, and on behalf in their 64 fellow colleagues. They cited fears amongst highschool scholars for why they imagine New York City colleges will have to be closed.

The New York Department of Health site states there are 613 showed circumstances of COVID-19 within the state – 219 of the ones showed circumstances are in New York City. Two other people have died to this point on account of the virus.

“Our students are distracted and terrified. Many live in small apartments with grandparents that they do not want to infect. One student spent six periods crying in a department office out of concern that she would spread the virus to her grandmother living with cancer,” the lecturers mentioned.

“Compounding their terror is the racism many of our Asian and South Asian students are experiencing as they commute to school.”

They argued that holding colleges open is a “threat to our global mental health,” and cite the measures carried out in South Korea, Italy, and China that experience confirmed to decelerate the unfold of COVID-19.

One explanation why given via govt officers for keeping up colleges open is that impoverished households rely at the foods the ones colleges supply to scholars. The New York City academics challenged that argument via pointing out that Baltimore colleges have arrange websites the place scholars can select up breakfasts and lunches. “If New York City schools and community centers could function in this way, children and their families would no longer face so much risk,” they wrote.

A scholar who attends college in Staten Island at I.S. 27 has examined sure for COVID-19. In a tweet, de Blasio mentioned that “this student was NOT in school last week, while symptomatic. Cleaning will happen now, contact tracing will happen immediately and the school will reopen Monday.”

We have a scholar at IS 27 Staten Island who examined sure for COVID-19. This scholar used to be NOT in class ultimate week, whilst symptomatic. Cleaning will occur now, touch tracing will occur right away and the college will reopen Monday.

The New York City mayor mentioned Tuesday in an interview on MSNBC that “we’re not shutting down all our schools,” even supposing there’s a showed case present in a faculty. “We cannot shutdown because of undue fear,” de Blasio stated on the time. He echoed those self same sentiments on Saturday on MSNBC, pointing out that faculties would stay open as a result of he’s “worried about a cascade effect if we close the schools,” equivalent to disruptions to the well being care trade if well being care employees don’t have any one to handle their kids all through the day.

De Blasio advised New Yorkers to use hand sanitizers and to wash their arms frequently to decrease the unfold. But the lecturers replied to this declare within the op-ed pointing out that such measures don’t seem to be sufficient.

“No amount of hand washing and extra cleaning can prevent our thousands of students and hundreds of faculty and staff members from transmitting germs as they move in and out of classrooms for 10 periods a day,” they wrote.

Newsweek reached out to the New York City Department of Education and used to be redirected to feedback de Blasio made Sunday on CNN, the place the mayor gave a couple of causes for holding New York City’s colleges open, together with youngsters being out of faculty and with out grownup supervision.

“My blunt fear is, if the school shut down, they will be done for the school year, maybe even for the calendar year. So, I’m very reticent to shut down schools for a variety of reasons, not just that that’s where a lot of kids get their only good meals, where they get adult supervision, especially teenagers who otherwise would be out on the streets – there’s health and safety ramifications to that,” De Blasio stated on CNN’s State of the Union.

“Those first responders, those health care workers who depend on the schools so they can get to work, and we need those workers desperately – a lot of factors here. But it is literally a day-by-day reality. If we can keep our schools going, we will. If at any point we feel it doesn’t make sense, we’ll make a move.”

Update, 3/15/20, 2:24 p.m. ET: Comments made via New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in an interview on CNN had been added to this newsletter.