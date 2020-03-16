Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ Is Netflix’s Craziest True-Crime Series Yet

Promising with its identify the 3 issues true-crime junkies maximum crave, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is most likely the wildest sequence to ever premiere on Netflix—a remark that may simplest sound hyperbolic to people who haven’t but looked at Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin’s seven-part story of feral animal madness, and the murder-for-hire plot it in the end begat. Blessed with a cornucopia of jaw-dropping characters, main points and trends, it might be completely improbable if it weren’t verifiably true.

Consequently, I will’t keep in mind ever giggling so onerous, and persistently, at a piece of non-fiction.

Filmed over the path of 5 years through Goode and Chaiklin, Tiger King (debuting March 20) is the uncommon multi-part streaming providing that wholly justifies its prolonged duration. Quite merely, there’s manner an excessive amount of craziness to condense right here, and all of it starts with the person after whom the lawsuits are named: Joe Schreibvogel, higher identified to the arena as Joe Exotic, the self-proclaimed Tiger King. A homosexual meth head polygamist with a bleach-blond mullet, a wholesome choice of piercings and tattoos, a Fu Manchu ‘stache, and a holster belt around his waist for some of his innumerable firearms, Joe Exotic looks like something out of Mad magazine. What makes Joe truly special, however, isn’t simply his look, or his never-ending profanity, or his serious narcissism; it’s his love of untamed cats (tigers, lions, panthers, and so on.), which he owned through the 1000’s, breeding and exhibiting them for all to peer (and engage with!) at his personal G.W. Zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.