Maine Landlord Praised After Saying He Won’t Collect Rent Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

A landlord in Maine has been praised after he introduced he would no longer be amassing hire from his tenants in April due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Nathan Nichols wrote on Facebook that the tenants dwelling within the two devices he owns in South Portland are carrier and hourly employees, who will not be in a position to paintings within the coming months.

As they’re dealing with a length of monetary hardship, he wrote he had knowledgeable them that he would not acquire hire subsequent month—and instructed different landlords to imagine easing the load on their tenants too.

“COVID19 is going to cause serious financial hardship for service and hourly workers around the country,” Nichols wrote.

“I own a two unit in South Portland and all of my tenants are in this category. Because I have the good fortune and of being able to afford it and the privilege of being in the owner class, I just let them know I would not be collecting rent in April.”

He added: “I ask any other landlords out there to take a serious look at your own situation and consider giving your tenants some rent relief as well.”

Nichols’ publish has since long past viral, with greater than 14,000 stocks and masses of feedback praising him for his choice.

One commenter thanked Nichols and mentioned “it’s this type of goodwill that helps people avoid homelessness.”

Another added: “Absolutely the kindest thing to be done. I’m sure your tenants are beyond relieved and grateful.”

“I am quite surprised and I am happy that it got shared a lot because I do seriously hope that people who have some privilege will see this and take a hard look and see what they can do,” Nichols informed WMTW.

And in spite of the reward he has gained, Nichols mentioned he’s “literally just not taking some money that people were giving me.”

He mentioned a circle of relatives with a tender kid and a unmarried, hourly source of revenue are living in one in every of his devices. They combat financially as it’s, he mentioned.

And he added that it will be can be extra expensive for him in the end if the misplaced his tenants as a substitute of granting them a month’s reduction from paying hire.

Ultimately, Nichols mentioned he was hoping that his movements and his viral publish conjures up different landlords to practice swimsuit.

“If more people do this, which is the only reason I posted this in the first place, to hopefully get people to take a hard look at what they can do to keep things working,” he mentioned.

In an replace posted on Facebook, he published that it had led a minimum of one different landlord to do the similar.

Nichols shared a screenshot of a remark from a fellow landlord who mentioned that she would “be following suit.”

He added within the publish that he had additionally gained feedback from different landlords who mentioned they could not come up with the money for to assist their tenants on this manner.

“Of more than 500 comments, almost all of them are words of thanks or praise for the kindness of my act,” Nichols wrote.

“Every so steadily, then again, there’s a remark from a landlord who would love to assist their tenants, however merely can not, or from a tenant who needs their landlord would assist them, however doubts they are going to.

“To those other folks, I say: I have no idea your state of affairs and I don’t need to suggest {that a} landlord who is not forgoing hire is by some means a foul particular person.” Nichols has been contacted for extra remark.

The closed Castro Theatre in San Francisco, California on March 15, 2020. Many carrier and hourly employees face monetary uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

