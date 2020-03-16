Joe Biden Promises He’d Pick a Woman as Vice President, Bernie Sanders Says It’s ‘Likely’ He Would

Former Vice President Joe Biden mentioned all through Sunday night time’s Democratic presidential debate that he would pick out a girl to be his operating mate as the vice chairman. Bernie Sanders mentioned he would most probably do the similar if he gained the nomination.

When Biden used to be requested how his cupboard would impact girls’s bodily and fiscal well being, the previous vice chairman mentioned he has dedicated to nominate the “first black woman to the courts,” and that his management “would look like the country.”

“Secondly … I commit that I’d pick a woman as vice president,” Biden mentioned. “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be vice president.”

The CNN moderators pressed Sanders to look if he would additionally pick out a girl as vice chairman, and he mentioned it is “likely.”

“In all likelihood, I will,” Sanders mentioned in his rapid reaction, adopted via, “for me, it’s not just nominating a woman. It’s making sure we have a progressive woman, and there are progressive women out there. So my very strong tendency is to move in that direction.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and previous Vice President Joe Biden lift their palms all through the Democratic presidential number one debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo via Mario Tama/Getty Images

There have simplest been two girls who’ve been picked as vice presidential applicants for main events in American historical past—one Democrat and one Republican—and each misplaced.

Geraldine Ferraro used to be the VP candidate for Walter Mondale all through the 1984 election, by which they misplaced to Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Then in 2008, Sarah Palin used to be the VP candidate for John McCain in a Republican bid towards Barack Obama and Joe Biden, which led to a win via Obama-Biden.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton turned into the primary girl to win a main presidential nomination when the Democratic Party decided on her over Sanders, however Clinton misplaced to Republican candidate Donald Trump within the basic election.

This is a creating tale and shall be up to date as additional info turns into to be had.