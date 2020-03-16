Joe Biden Just Sealed the Deal

I am getting that the information out of the debate is that Joe Biden dedicated to choosing a girl vp. That’s a large deal. But there have been a pair non-news issues that have been necessary too.

The first one is that Biden isn’t senile, does now not have dementia, had no hassle on this debate uttering six and even seven sentences in a row that make sense, and treated himself effective. I think that any likelihood Bernie Sanders needed to flip the tables in the manner he was once hoping resulted in the first 5 mins, in which time it was once lovely transparent that Biden was once totally compos mentis and wasn’t going to begin quoting Jack Benny routines to force house his level.

This was once in point of fact other from the ones early debates when he was once ambushed from both sides. Then, he was once verbally drowning part the time. Tonight, he was once completely calm. He did perhaps pass over a possibility to check out to achieve out to Sanders electorate, however general, he was once in keep watch over of himself. It should make other people really feel extra comfy picturing him on a level reverse Donald Trump.