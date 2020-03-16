Joe Biden in Democratic Debate Commits to Selecting Female Vice President

Former Vice President Joe Biden dedicated on Sunday to settling on a feminine working mate to spherical off the birthday party’s price tag if he secures the Democratic nomination.

“I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said during the 11th Democratic debate, which took place from Washington D.C. “There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

Biden’s pledge to prioritize gender range at the Democratic price tag comes as he has gathered a substantial delegate lead towards Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), making the theory of selecting a VP much less theoretical and extra of an approaching fact.

Asked by way of CNN moderator Dana Bash the similar query, Sanders didn’t make the similar dedication, however stated “in all chance, I will be able to.”

In addition to pledging to select a feminine candidate as his working mate, Biden additionally stated he would select a black girl as his Supreme Court nominee, announcing that the country’s best chamber wanted higher illustration at the bench.