Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Just Showed Donald Trump What a Real President Looks Like

Watching two principally credible, sane folks debate American politics on Sunday evening, it hit me laborious how unpresidential the scene is within the White House now.

Before the coronavirus, he used to be an unserious chief for an unserious nation. Despite his penchant for chaos, there used to be no less than a sense that Trump had dumb success on his aspect. Absent the success, we at the moment are left with simply the dumb.

He is a Homer Simpson president in what’s, increasingly more, a Frank Grimes global.