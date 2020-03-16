BAKU, Azerbaijan—From the 21st ground of the Landmark Hotel we glance down at an historical town of sandstone. It turns out to lie underneath us as cushy and mild as an Azerbaijani carpet, filled with contrasting colours mixed into unexpected solidarity.

At its very best, it is a nation the place, for far of its historical past, Sunni and Shia Muslims, Jews and Christians have lived aspect via aspect, and the capital of Baku, because of this “the city of wind,” has an overly specific historical past. For millennia it was once a crossroads, however then it was once blessed (and in many ways cursed) with huge petroleum wealth in the 19th century. The first oil wells in the global have been drilled right here in the 1840s—in the end offering 95 % of the Russian Empire’s oil, and part of the world provide.

By 1900, Baku’s oilmen have been amongst the richest other folks on Earth. This was once a boomtown constructed on black gold, a “cosmopolitan Klondike,” and a jewel of the Belle Epoque, although, as one customer put it again then, “You can feel the oil and inhale the fumes. You walk among clouds of smoke which cover up the sky.”

