How the founder of Jersey Mike’s turned one sandwich shop into a billion-dollar business





My first task was once at Mike’s Subs in Point Pleasant, N.J., a small seaside the city on the Jersey Shore. My older brother labored there the summer season prior to I did and were given me the task. I used to be 14, and I’d sprinkle the subs as they got here down the line, wrap them, and paintings the money check in. I did the whole lot, aside from I wasn’t sufficiently old to paintings the slicer.

The proprietor was once nice. He ran the business like a tight-knit circle of relatives. Even regardless that I used to be a youngster, he gave me the feeling that my voice mattered. I made $1.75 an hour, which was once large cash in 1971. I labored full-time in the summers and part-time thru the faculty 12 months.

Back then, there have been no McDonald’s or Burger Kings on the town. Mike’s was once a 1,000-square-foot retailer with 17 seats, and maximum of the business was once takeout. It did what could be $40,000 a week in nowadays’s greenbacks.

“I learned by doing,” says Jersey Mike’s CEO, Peter Cancro. Photograph through Patrick James Miller for Fortune

In 1975, when I used to be a senior in highschool, the retailer got here up on the market. I used to be president of my magnificence and going to university to check regulation. One night time my mom stated, “Mike’s is for sale. Why don’t you buy it?” I laughed, went up one flight of stairs, and through the time I reached the best, I determined to do it.

I talked to the proprietor, who had a couple of doable consumers however may hang off the sale for a week or so. I began knocking on other people’s doorways, looking to elevate $125,000 to shop for it. On Friday, a gentleman stated he would submit all the cash however sought after to be 50/50 companions. I knew the quantity of paintings taken with working the retailer and sought after to [own it outright], so I stated no.

On that Sunday, I known as Rod Smith, my Pop Warner soccer trainer, who was once additionally a banker. I informed him what I sought after to do, and he helped finance the actual property and business mortgage. He knew me, and he stated I all the time get the ball throughout the function line. Back then, you shook fingers, depended on other people, and did business that method.

So my senior 12 months I went to homeroom, historical past, English, skipped health club, and went to paintings. I needed to get a hold of a scientific excuse on why I ignored health club such a lot, so I stated I had a dangerous again.

There had been 12 other people running in the retailer in the low season, and we had labored in combination for years, so that they had been glad for me. When you’re 17, you are feeling invincible, and maximum occasions you might be since you suppose that method. Paperwork and taxes had been a problem, however I realized through doing.

People got here from far and wide the nation to holiday at the seaside, and at the finish of the summer season, they might order our subs to take house with them. In 1986 we opened a 2nd retailer on the town and adjusted our title from Mike’s to Jersey Mike’s, in order that other people would know the place the product was once from. People had been asking us to franchise, so in 1987 we began doing that.

We were given to 35 shops when the recession hit in 1991. No one would lend cash in the Northeast, which in point of fact harm us. Everything we had made was once spent on enlargement, promoting, and extra other people, and we overspent. We had been unfavorable a million and a part greenbacks and had been endorsed to claim chapter, however I stated no method.

Cancro (left) with a buyer outdoor the unique Mike’s location in Point Pleasant, N.J., circa 1977. Courtesy of Jersey Mike’s

I needed to lay off all six other people in the workplace, together with my brother. It’s wonderful what number of expenses you’ll pay when you haven’t any payroll.

It was once tricky occasions. I used to be married with 3 babies. I owed cash to apparatus corporations, building corporations. I’d waft one invoice and pay some other to stay from going into assortment.

I continued through appearing up morning to nighttime, seven days a week. I liquidated my 401(ok), bought the ­Mercedes-Benz and any further issues we had, bringing it all the way down to one used automotive.

I went out and did the retailer visits myself for greater than a 12 months, then step by step began hiring other people again.

In recessions, we do higher as a result of other people surrender the tablecloth eating places for our retail outlets, so the business was once nonetheless nice. I were given fortunate breaks, and issues turned round. I realized to decelerate and now not overspend. By 1998 we hit 100 shops.

In the starting, I went charging up the hill. Now I go searching the hill and plan first prior to increasing.

When we meet new individuals who need to purchase a franchise, I need to see in the event that they perceive our tradition. We’re large on group involvement, which I realized from the the city traders in Point Pleasant when I used to be 14.

All our advertising and marketing is native. In March we do a Day of Giving, when the house owners give all their gross sales to a native charity. Last 12 months we raised $7.5 million for excellent reasons. Cause-related advertising and marketing advantages charities and makes you a section of the group.

We pay other people upper than minimal salary. It’s as much as the house owners, however we propose a proportion for payroll out of the gross. In California, as an example, minimal salary is $12 an hour, however with 10 to 12 other people in each and every retailer, those that paintings the slicer could make $20 to $22 an hour.

In ’08 and ’09 a recession came about once more, however there was once nonetheless some cash to be lent. Everyone was once hit, however our corporate grew thru it as a result of we had sufficient shops open and had deliberate higher for capital and enlargement.

We’re in 47 states, Canada, and Australia and feature about 1,700 shops now. In 2019 we did $1.4 billion in gross sales. It’s nonetheless owned simply by me.

What I like about being CEO is making a distinction in other people’s lives. Mostly I’m proudest of having coached all my children’ sports activities groups. No subject how busy I used to be, I made it again for his or her practices. And all of them were given their first task at age 14.

Peter Cancro’s Best Advice

Rise up in combination. With each and every buyer transaction, don’t simply say, “How are you? This is how much you owe.” Make human touch. Share one thing about your self along with your buyer. If somebody’s down, attempt to lend a hand flip that round.

