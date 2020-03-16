How swing-state economies have performed since the 2016 election in 6 maps





Since Bill Clinton received the White House in 1992, his adviser James Carville’s well-known dictum that pocketbook problems force balloting has persisted as an electoral truism. To get a way of ways electorate are feeling about their budget in this yr’s election, we appeared state via state at six financial signs since President Trump took workplace. The numbers level to a detailed race: For instance, Michigan—a key battleground state and one among 11 determined via not up to 5 proportion issues in 2016—is in the backside quartile in source of revenue expansion (3.8% annualized vs. a countrywide moderate of four.1%) however simply above the imply in assets price positive factors. Ohio’s homeownership expansion (5.1%) doubled the moderate whilst its employment determine (1.7%) lags badly. The new financial X-factor? Coronavirus fallout.

Sources: Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment exchange (Jan. 2017–Dec. 2019); Tax Foundation, mixed state and moderate ­native tax price (Jan. 2017–Jan. 2019); Census Bureau, homeownership price (Q1 2017–This fall 2019); Federal Housing Finance Agency, seasonally adjusted assets worth (Q1 2017–This fall 2019); Bureau of Economic Analysis, private source of revenue and actual GDP (Q1 2017–Q3 2019)

A model of this text seems in the April 2020 factor of Fortune with the headline “Will It Be ‘the Economy, Stupid’?”

