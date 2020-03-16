How are you navigating childcare and self-quarantine?





Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The House passes coronavirus reduction law, Chrystia Freeland steps into the highlight in Canada, and we need to understand how you’re coping with childcare all over a quarantine.

– Childcare and coronavirus. Since the ultimate Broadsheet, extra of you are most probably spending time at house—perhaps with your entire circle of relatives.

We need to know: how’s it going? If you have youngsters and are fortunate sufficient so to make money working from home, how are you dealing with childcare and paintings? Your new tasks as a homeschooling guardian? Sharing house workspaces and digital assets between a couple of adults, faculty and high-school scholars, and young children?

Has your employer said the difficulties of having access to childcare all over this time? (Some, together with Vox and the Washington Post, have informed workers such things as “do your best” and even made limitless paid-time off to be had). If you’re the only making the ones selections, what are you telling your workers?

If you paintings in a box that helps to keep you out of the home via necessity—well being care, the carrier trade—first: thank you for all you do; 2d: how are you managing childcare in case your children aren’t at school? (New York City closed its public-school gadget—the biggest within the nation—the day prior to this.)

This tale within the Wall Street Journal provides a just right image of what a identical fact has been like for one circle of relatives in Hong Kong. But we need to pay attention from you without delay. Tell us what running from house (or no longer) is like, particularly on the subject of childcare, via replying to this electronic mail or emailing broadsheet@fortune.com. Your responses is also utilized in a long run version of the publication.

Stay secure, wholesome, and socially far away!

Emma Hinchliffe

emma.hinchliffe@fortune.com

@_emmahinchliffe









Source link