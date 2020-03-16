Holiday pals in Benidorm coronavirus lockdown complain they can’t even TAN because the sun doesn’t reach their balcony





HOLIDAY pals confined to their resort rooms in Benidorm can’t even get a tan — because the sun doesn’t reach their balcony.

It used to be the newest little bit of dangerous success for Nicole Dennis, 25 and Joanne Lumsden and Lindsey Williamson, each 24, who flew to the Spanish lodge on Friday the 13th.

They arrived to seek out vacationers confronted a significant clampdown the subsequent day, and are actually in isolation at the four-star Apartamentos Terralta.

Nicole stated: “We got our bikinis on to go on to our balcony but realised the sun doesn’t reach it because of the position we’re in.”

The pals, from Aberdeen, had joined fellow Brits on a large evening out on Friday.

Nicole stated: “Everyone were advised they had been going to be banged up in a question of hours and through middle of the night all the bars and strip had been going to be closed.

“Hundreds of British visitors from a variety of lodges were given wasted. It used to be like New Year’s Eve.

“When the night came to an end there were Spanish riot police out everywhere making sure people got back to their hotels and stayed in their rooms. It felt like the last party we’d have in a while.”

Carer Joanne stated: “We want to get home. It was meant to be Wednesday but we’ve been told that isn’t happening now as we’re not allowed to leave the room. We’re trapped.”

