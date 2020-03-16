Fact checking claims from the Democratic debate between Biden and Sanders





Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders sparred one-on-one Sunday in a Democratic debate, held with out a reside target audience in the shadow of a rising coronavirus pandemic.

A have a look at how a few of their claims examine with the information:

SANDERS: Noting that the U.S. is the handiest primary nation that doesn’t ensure medical health insurance, he says “we’re spending so much money, yet we are not prepared for this pandemic.”

BIDEN: “It has nothing to do with ‘Medicare for All’ — that wouldn’t solve the problem at all.”

THE FACTS: Biden has some degree. The coronavirus pandemic has taken nations by means of wonder irrespective of the form of well being care machine that they have got. Spain has a single-payer machine, referred to as “social security” in that nation. Italy promises protection for during a locally primarily based machine. But each nations have struggled to get keep watch over of the outbreak, and their governments were compelled to take stringent measures no longer but noticed on this nation.

