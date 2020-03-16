During Democratic Debate Joe Biden Denies Advocating For Social Security Cuts—Here’s Video Showing He Did

In what was once some of the contentious arguments of Sunday’s Democratic debate, Senator Bernie Sanders attacked former Vice President Joe Biden over his report on social safety advantages.

“I am saying that you have been on the floor of the Senate time and time again, touting the need to cut Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ programs,” Sanders stated at the debate degree in Washington D.C.

“That’s not true,” the previous vp instantly shot again. Biden many times denied the accusation, regardless that at one level he admitted that “everything was on the table” all through the Bowles-Simpson fee that was once shaped to tell the Obama management about tips on how to scale back the nationwide deficit.

“I didn’t strengthen any of the ones cuts,” Biden stressed out.

After Biden’s denial, Sanders informed audience to “move to the Youtube at this time” to observe previous speeches and feedback Biden made at the factor. Several clips briefly went viral on Twitter following the heated trade.

WOW

Bernie Sanders simply requested Joe Biden to explain a SECOND TIME about his requires cuts to Social Security.

Joe Biden lied AGAIN announcing he by no means known as for cuts.

Here he’s on Meet the Press calling for cuts.%.twitter.com/yMFZQzMNN8

— jordan (@JordanUhl) March 16, 2020

It’s now not the primary time that Sanders has attacked Biden on his report over social safety. Last week, the senator rolled out a brand new detrimental advert accusing Biden of supporting cuts to this system. The advert options previous audio of Biden touting the efforts he had made to freeze govt spending, together with entitlement methods like social safety.

During the talk, Biden challenged Sanders to inspire his supporters to prevent selling a video that he stated twisted his stance at the factor.

“Will you acknowledge your campaign is taking those things out of context?” Biden stated.

Biden has from time to time supported freezes on social safety advantages. But the previous vp has launched a plan for strengthening this system and has proposed offering a better receive advantages to this system’s oldest beneficiaries.

Democratic presidential hopefuls former vp Joe Biden (L) and Senator Bernie Sanders level hands at every different as they participate within the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate in a CNN Washington Bureau studio in Washington, D.C. on March 15, 2020.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Sunday’s debate was once the primary time that Sanders and Biden, the Democratic number one’s two entrance runners, confronted every different in a head-to-head matchup. The tournament was once hosted by way of CNN and the moderators had been the community’s Ilia Calderón, Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.

Biden is recently forward within the delegate rely by way of kind of 150. The former vp has gathered 890 delegates after large wins in Super Tuesday and Super Tuesday 2. Senator Sanders has accumulated 736.

The simplest different ultimate candidate within the Democratic number one race is Tulsi Gabbard. The Hawaii Representative did not qualify for Sunday’s debate after the Democratic National Committee introduced new standards requiring applicants to carry a minimum of 20 % of all awarded delegates by the point of the talk. Gabbard has simplest captured two delegates to this point.