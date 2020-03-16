Coronavirus prankster jailed for pretending to cough up BLOOD next to terrified subway passengers





A MAN has been jailed for ten days after pretending to have coronavirus and coughing up “blood”on an underground teach in Kazakhstan.

The unnamed 23-year-old was once filmed appearing the irresponsible prank in entrance of horrified passengers whilst travelling on a crowded teach within the southern town of Almaty.

The clip presentations the fool staining a serviette with faux blood sooner than coming into a carriage and pronouncing: “Folks, let’s see what fake blood, unhealthy look and coronavirus rumours can do. Let’s go!”

The photos then presentations him coughing into the serviette as different passengers may also be noticed taking a look in horror on the stain of “blood”.

But in an much more silly transfer, he coughs at terrified passengers who start to transfer away in terror.

The guy was once discovered and arrested after the video was once posted on-line.

Police spokesman Saltanat Azirbek instructed native media: “The clip, which violates all ethical and moral requirements, was once noticed at the Internet right through police tracking. The younger guy was once recognized and detained.

“He was charged with hooliganism by the court and placed to detention jail for 10 days.”

Before sentencing on Monday, the troublemaker filmed every other video and apologised to everyone he had angry

“I didn’t imply to scare anyone. I don’t be afflicted by coronavirus. It was once simply an blameless prank,” he stated.

“I wish you good health. Take care.”

Local well being government have showed 4 circumstances of the COVID-19 within the town.

According to native media, 9 other folks in overall were identified with the virus in Kazakhstan.

