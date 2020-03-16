Coronavirus kills ‘fit and healthy’ Italian paramedic aged just 46 after he promised his wife he was fine





A ‘FIT and wholesome’ paramedic has died after contracting coronavirus – changing into one in every of Italy’s youngest sufferers.

Diego Bianco, 46, passed on to the great beyond at his circle of relatives house in Montello after running to assist sufferers within the hard-hit area of Lombardy.

He was recognized with COVID-19 on Thursday and died on Saturday whilst his wife and eight-year-old son idea he was resting.

The heroic medic from Bergamo – a town about 30 miles from Milan – labored at an emegency 118 operations centre.

Just prior to he died he reportedly advised his wife: “You can go to sleep, my dear. I just need to find a comfortable position to fall asleep.”

She then requested him: “Why, do you think you are going to die?”

After he answered “no” she left him by myself but if she went returned two hours later he quickly suffered a center assault, L’Eco Di Bergamo reviews.

Italy has probably the most coronavirus circumstances anyplace outdoor of mainland China.

Diego’s co-workers claimed he was medically fine prior to his dying as his profession required his well being to be ‘continuously monitored’.

His colleague Davide Brescancin has niow pleaded with the government to give protection to paramedics all over the continued coronavirus disaster.

He mentioned: “The factor that worries us probably the most is the carelessness with which rescue staff are deserted to their future.

“We don’t know the place Diego shrunk the virus, we’re all questioning the similar. Maybe he was now not inflamed at paintings.

“But the fast and terrible end of Diego could happen to many of us if we do not immediately close everything, establish a quarantine income and stop all types of production.”

Riccardo Germani – a spokesman for well being union ADL Cobas Lombardia – advised journalists: “Diego was a educated employee, a rescuer who has at all times used non-public protecting apparatus, was now not aged and didn’t have every other illnesses.

“He was one of the 700 health workers, doctors, nurses and rescuers who have already been infected.”

According to the newest statistics, there was a complete of one,809 deaths out of 24,747 circumstances of coronavirus in Italy – probably the most anyplace outdoor of mainland China.

All stores are actually closed, excluding for pharmacies and the ones stocking meals as a part of a national lockdown.

Companies had been ordered to close non-essential departments and a variety of venues – from theatres to colleges and hairdressers to museums – also are closed.

6Sixty million citizens had been advised to stick of their properties in “social distancing” measures in an effort to curb the escalating well being disaster.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte introduced the closure of faculties, gyms, museums, nightclubs and different venues around the nation.













