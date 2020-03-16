Coronavirus — Every Star and Public Figure Diagnosed with COVID-19 So Far

Fame can find the money for an individual a large number of privileges, however immunity to the coronavirus COVID-19 isn’t one among them. As some celebrities (misguidedly) don hazmat fits and face mask to offer protection to themselves, others have begun (properly) self-isolating as a preventative measure. And most likely extra importantly, a number of are the use of their platforms to induce everybody to stick knowledgeable and take this pandemic significantly.

But as a result of nobody is immune, a number of celebrities, athletes, politicians, and different public figures had been recognized. As the pandemic continues, we will be able to stay this record up to date. In the period in-between, there’s no time like the existing for a refresher direction in how to offer protection to your self.

Celebrities and Family participants

Politicians and Spouses

Athletes and sports activities figures

Other public Figures