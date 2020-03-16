CBS Rome Correspondent Got Novel Coronavirus in New York

ROME—CBS News Rome correspondent Seth Doane showed that he has examined certain for the unconventional coronavirus, however he didn’t contract it in Italy, the place circumstances have just about hit 25,000 in the remaining 3 weeks. He says he were given it when he was once on the community headquarters in New York.

Doane spoke about his revel in on Monday on CBS This Morning, explaining that after he had realized that he was once uncovered to a minimum of 3 of the six CBS News staff with COVID-19 when he returned to Rome remaining week, he self-quarantined.

Then he mentioned he advanced a “worrying” cough that he knew was once no longer customary, had frame aches, however just a slight sporadic fever. Because he was once thought to be a prime chance for publicity, he known as the Italian coronavirus hotline and so they despatched in clinical pros in complete hazmat fits straight away. Doane examined certain, however his husband examined adverse, which means the 2 are quarantining from each and every different inside of their condominium.

Doane, who’s a non-public good friend of this reporter, mentioned that the mental section has been tougher than the bodily section thus far, particularly when he needed to spoil the inside track to any individual he have been in touch with that he had it. “I’ve tried to call or email or contact anyone I’ve been in contact with to say, ‘You’ve got to take this seriously, you’ve got to quarantine.’”

Since there is not any remedy for COVID-19, Doane has to easily wait it out, he says. His primary symptom is tightness in his chest, “like I had worked out,” he informed The Daily Beast. “And that continues.”

Doane says that an Italian well being authority now calls him two or thrice an afternoon to determine if he has a fever. If his signs don’t worsen, he can keep at house and trip out the process the virus. He must check adverse a minimum of two times over a 24-hour time period to be launched from quarantine.