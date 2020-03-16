Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus as she reveals she’s holed up at home
BOND girl Olga Kurylenko – famous person of Quantum of Solace – has published she is affected by coronavirus.
The 40-year-old is at home and posted that she is consuming garlic to spice up her immune gadget.
“I’ve cough simplest within the morning, then I don’t have any cough at all,” she stated.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t any remedy for this virus.
“We must wait until it passes.”
She has had French citizenship since 2001 and Russian experiences stated she has lived in London for round a decade, however she didn’t say the place she is present process quarantine.
The Soviet-born famous person instructed her 567,000 fans: “To deliver down the temperature, they stated to take Paracetamol, which I do.
“That’s all. Nothing extra to do.
“Of direction, I nonetheless take nutrients for myself like that.
“And I consume garlic, simply for the immune gadget.
“I drink water. Squeeze lemons in water. That’s all.
The famous person posted an image a appearing a view via a window in her home the place she is in quarantine.
Mother-of-one Kurylenko – firstly from Ukraine rose to reputation as a fashion grew after being came upon in Moscow at the age 13.
She is very best recognized for the 007 film when she performed Bond girl Camille Montes and sci-fi movie Oblivion the place she starred reverse Tom Cruise.
She additionally featured in The Death of Stalin and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.