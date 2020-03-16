Benidorm coronavirus cops use sunbeds to spell out ‘Stay at home’ to Brit expats amid Spain lockdown





COPS in Benidorm used deserted sunbeds to spell out the phrases ‘STAY AT HOME’ amid Spain’s new coronavirus lockdown.

Officers took good thing about an eerily abandoned seaside to hammer house the stark message to vacationers and expats within the much-loved vacation lodge.

Cops took to the seaside in Benidorm to hammer house information of the lockdown[/caption]

A identical message was once additionally spelled out in Spanish[/caption]

In the Costa del Sol – house to 50,000 Brits – the ones stuck out of doors and not using a just right reason why now face prison or fines of up to £25,000.

The quirky sunbed message got here after helicopters and drones took to the skies at the weekend to make certain everyone confined themselves indoors.

Maggie Wilson informed Euro Weekly News: “I noticed quite a lot of policeman heading to the seaside from my balcony and questioned what the hell they have been doing.

“It was once handiest as they were given into a couple of letters that I labored it out. It was once beautiful to watch with out being in a position to pass to bingo nowadays… it made me smile anyway.

Cops are the usage of drones to catch the ones breaching Spanish lockdown rules[/caption]

Loud audio system fastened on automobiles issued a chilling caution to vacationers in Benidorm[/caption]

“It’s only a disgrace that they’ve to pass to such measures as other folks don’t concentrate.”

At the weekend, cops drove up and down seashores at the Costas with megaphones telling the ones breaking the lockdown to abandon the sands or face the results.

In Benidorm’s the city centre, anxious the city corridor officers even used emergency loud audio system fastened on automobiles to call for holidaymakers keep off the streets.

Footage posted on Twitter – by means of @IrenaInBenidorm – confirmed nearly abandoned streets as eerie warnings have been performed.

The audio system blasted in Spanish then English: “Attention please. An emergency state has been activated due to the coronavirus.

Bars and eating places had been closed throughout Spain[/caption]

A abandoned seaside in Tenerife, Canary Islands[/caption]

“You will have to keep safely at your lodging or house and observe directions from native government.

“Avoid seaside spaces and promenades. Keep a secure distance from other folks.

“Stay at home. Thank you and sorry for the inconvenience.”

The govt in Madrid declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 forcing expats and vacationers to take a seat out the disaster.

Thousands of Brits are actually stranded in Spain after the rustic entered its two-week clampdown.

A abandoned seaside in Benidorm this morning after the coronavirus clampdown[/caption]

A abandoned seaside in the preferred Spanish vacation lodge[/caption]

The outbreak has killed 288 in Spain, a determine which doubled over the weekend, whilst the quantity inflamed now stands at 7,753.

Photos from the lodge taken over the weekend confirmed Brits guzzling beer on the street after it was once printed bars and golf equipment within the lodge are to be closed for at least a fortnight.

A no-nonsense ban got here into drive in Spain on Saturday permitting other folks to go away their properties or lodges handiest underneath sure “emergency” prerequisites.

They come with going to purchase meals and pharmaceutical merchandise, getting to their place of work, visiting hospitals and filling their automobiles up with petrol.

On Saturday JET2 and TUI cancelled masses of flights to Spain with planes pressured to flip round mid-air within the coronavirus chaos.

At least 5 Jet2 flights heading to Malaga and Alicante from the United Kingdom had to carry out a dramatic U-turn.

Jet2 – based totally at 9 UK airports and flies to Benidorm, Malaga and Lanzarote – cancelled all flights to mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands for at least the following seven days.









